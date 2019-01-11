Manny Pacquiao, Phillippines senator, is out to prove sports and politics do mix

When Pacquiao finished at one rally, in Kiamba where he has another home, he decided to stay the night. The rest of us were three hours away from our place in General Santos City, and the decision was made that we would head back in a motorcade even though it was getting dark and the safest way to go anywhere in the Philippines was always going to be in tandem with Pacquiao’s bullet-proof Hummer. Now, that vehicle wouldn’t be along. We were split up in a half-dozen vans, with Michael Koncz, Pacquiao’s manager, going from van to van with assurances we were safe and would just “blow through the checkpoints.”