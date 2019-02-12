Arash Markazi: My takeaways on L.A., its sports teams and its fans

I wish the Chargers had found a way to stay in San Diego. Not only do I think that’s where they belong after being there for 56 years but it gave me and so many others an excuse to make the trip down to one of the most beautiful cities in the country every fall. That said, I’m going to give the Chargers a fair shake in Los Angeles. This is a city of transplants and who am I to tell the Chargers, who were born in L.A., to get out of town? They came here to find fame and fortune like so many before them. Sure, the odds might be against them and they might be staying at someone else's house while they struggle to find new friends in a new city but as long as they're paying rent and working hard, they deserve a chance.