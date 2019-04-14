Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods score updates from Augusta National

Tiger Woods is looking to capture his first major championship in more than a decade and win at the Masters for the first time since 2005 today.
Woods enters the final round of the Masters two strokes back of leader Francesco Molinari as he looks to secure what would be his fifth career victory at Augusta National and first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.
Four of the last five winners of the Masters have led after 54 holes and 23 of the last 28 winners have come out of the final group.
Tiger Woods manages to make par on No. 2 after struggling off tee
Hole 2 — Par 5; 575 yards: Tiger Woods’ tee shot on No. 2 landed in the rough among the dogwoods and pine trees to the left of the fairway, but he managed overcome a potential disaster with a solid 123-yard shot into the middle of the fairway. The hacking shot put him firmly in position to save par.
Woods was audibly disappointed with his third shot, which landed at the front of the green but failed to catch the slope that would have rolled it closer to pin for a potential birdie attempt. He failed to sink the 59-foot putt on his fourth shot, but made par with a four-foot putt. Considering how the hole started, saving par is a minor victory for Woods.
Francesco Molinari remains in the lead at 13 under with Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau tied with Woods in second at 11 under.
Tiger Woods remains tied for second after first hole
Hole 1 — Par 4; 445 yards: After receiving a hearty applause on the No. 1 tee, Woods nestled a perfect drive for 277 yards into the left kink of the fairway. His second shot landed on the green 166 yards away to within 30 feet of the pin.
On his birdie putt, he just overshot the cup with an attempt that failed to break to the right. He then sank his four-foot try to make par and stay at 11 under.
Francesco Molinari made a great putt for par to stay in the lead at 13 under.
2019 Masters tournament
Final round leaderboard
|Position
|Golfer
|Par
|Thru
|Today
|Total
|Position1
|GolferFrancesco Molinari
|Par-13
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total203
|PositionT-2
|GolferTiger Woods
|Par-11
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total205
|PositionT-2
|GolferTony Finau
|Par-11
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total205
|PositionT-4
|GolferXander Schauffele
|Par-10
|Thru2
|Today-2
|Total208
|PositionT-4
|GolferBrooks Koepka
|Par-10
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total206
|PositionT-6
|GolferLouis Oosthuizen
|Par-9
|Thru2
|Today-1
|Total208
|PositionT-6
|GolferMatt Kuchar
|Par-9
|Thru2
|Today-1
|Total208
|PositionT-6
|GolferWebb Simpson
|Par-9
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total207
|PositionT-6
|GolferIan Poulter
|Par-9
|Thru1
|TodayE
|Total207
Recapping Tiger Woods’ 67 to move to within two strokes of Francesco Molinari’s lead
Tony Finau may not have slept that mid-April Sunday night in 1997 after he’d watched Tiger Woods absolutely blitz the field in the Masters to take his first major championship.
It was a transcendent sporting moment that made a 7-year-old kid of Tongan and American Samoa descent, growing up in Utah, dream of wearing his own green jacket someday.
As for Francesco Molinari, who was 14 that spring, he’s not even sure he stayed up until the wee hours of the morning in Italy to watch a golf hero in his country, Costantino Rocca, get smoked by 15 shots in Woods’ record-setting win.
“We all knew how it was going to end,” a grinning Molinari said Saturday evening of the 83rdMasters.
Two men who were but boys when Woods turned golf upside down will stand next to the 43-year-old on the first tee Sunday morning at Augusta National Golf Club. They are sizeable obstacles between Woods and his first Masters win in 14 years, and a first major triumph in 11.
-- Tod Leonard
Officials prepare for severe weather for the final round of the Masters
There’s no running at Augusta National, but there sure will be some scrambling around the course Sunday to beat the rain.
Given the possibility of severe weather, officials adjusted the grouping, tees, and tee times for the final round of the Masters.
Players will be grouped in threesomes, with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. local time off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, with the last group — Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods and Tony Finau — teeing off at 9:20 a.m., as opposed to the early afternoon.
Woods, pursuing his fifth green jacket and first since 2005, said after his round of 67 on Saturday that he was going to “try to get to bed as soon as possible.”
“It’s an early start tomorrow, so I’ll get the mind and body ready for tomorrow, and get after it a little bit earlier than we’re used to,” he said.
-- Sam Farmer