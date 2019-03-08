Mikey Garcia’s pursuit of boxing immortality could take him into dangerous territory

“Look, times change. Also, a fighter's goals change,” Garcia said. “At one time, when I was first starting, when I was first champion, I wanted to be undisputed champion so I could hold all the belts and no one else could say they were champion. Then you realize the boxing business, the politics, get involved and it's not very likely you can accomplish all that. So your goals change. And you want to move up weight class. Then you want to fight for a different title.