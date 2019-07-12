Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic will face Federer-Nadal winner in final

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a Wimbledon semifinal Friday, leaving him one step from completing his bid to defend his tournament title.
In Sunday’s final, Djokovic will play the winner of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal semifinal that followed his, a matchup that drove ticket prices for Friday’s session into the stratosphere.
The least expensive Centre Court tickets on Stubhub.com were $7,500 each.
With Djokovic winning, it guarantees a showdown between two members for the so-called Big Three — Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. It will be the 22nd time that a Grand Slam final has matched two of those three.
Djokovic was facing a formidable opponent, one who had beaten him in two previous meetings this year. However, Djokovic had a far easier path to the finals than Federer or Nadal.
“I had to dig deep,” Djokovic said. “Regardless of that, [Bautista Agut] was not overwhelmed by the stadium or the occasion. He played really well.
“I got a bit tight, and it was a very close opening four or five games of the third set. That’s where the match could have gone different ways, and I’m glad it went my way.”
For the second consecutive year, all four of the men’s semifinalists were 30 or older, and this year’s quartet set the Grand Slam record for the oldest combined age of men’s singles semifinalists in the Open era (134 years).