Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR race at Dover

Truex has been as reliable with crew chief Cole Pearn in his first season with Gibbs as he was for years at the since-shuttered Furniture Row Racing. Truex, who has 21 career wins, made it to victory lane for the first time in 2007 but didn't win again until 2013. He hasn't sniffed much of a victory drought since 2015, winning 19 races over that span and a series championship.