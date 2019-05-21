Ndamukong Suh is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamakong Suh is finalizing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple media reports.
The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle spent last season with the Rams after signing a one-year, $14-million deal during the offseason. Suh was solid during the regular season (4 1/2 sacks, 59 tackles) but took his game to another level during the playoffs.
During a 30-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, he recorded four tackles, including one for a loss. Coach Sean McVay, at the time, said it was the veteran player’s best game of the season.
Suh followed that performance with four more tackles and 1 ½ sacks during the Rams’ 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game.
Suh was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2010. With Tampa Bay, he will replace defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who was drafted No. 3 overall by the Buccaneers the same year and released Monday by the team.