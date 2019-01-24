Rams deserve better than what L.A. fans have been delivering

The rest of the transaction happened with fewer words as I thought how I’ve been visiting this beautiful city for more than 25 years and this may be the first time someone didn’t want to sell me some kind of New Orleans-style souvenir. And while it makes sense for a fan of the home team not to want the fan of the visiting team to feel too comfortable, if this scenario were in reverse it would not have played out the same. It’s not that deep for us in L.A. But when it comes to the Saints of New Orleans, this is how they do it.