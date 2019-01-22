Rams respect Patriots but look forward to Super Bowl challenge

McVay on the controversial noncall involving cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman against the Saints: “I feel bad for when it occurred in the framework of the game, but I thought [Saints coach] Sean [Payton] said it best too where, there's a lot of other opportunities and there's a lot of things that do dictate and determine the outcome of the game.” ... McVay’s girlfriend and family were emotional after the victory. “I could tell that my mom and my girlfriend had been crying, they were so happy,” he said. “Shoot, my dad, who knows? He was more worried probably about chest bumping all the players afterwards than coming and seeing me. He was excited though. It's a pretty cool thing right now.” … The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in an International Series game in London next season, the NFL announced. The date, time and location of the game will be set during spring. The NFL requires teams playing in temporary stadiums to play one International Series game each season. This season, the Rams were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City but the game was moved to the Coliseum because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. In 2016, the Rams lost to the New York Giants 17-10 at Twickenham Stadium outside London. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 at Twickenham in 2017.