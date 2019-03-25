Bears to play Packers in 2019 NFL opener; Patriots will host first ‘SNF’ game

The NFL will kick off its 100th season with a matchup between two of its oldest franchises. The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 5 in the first game of the 2019 season.
It will be the 199th meeting between the NFC North rivals, with Green Bay leading the series 97-95-6.
The Bears were formed in 1920 as one of the NFL’s original teams. Last season they finished 12-4 and won the conference under new coach Matt Nagy after four straight losing seasons.
The Packers were formed in 1919 and joined the NFL in 1921. Under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, they will be looking to rebound after finishing 7-9 in 2017 and 6-9-1 in 2018.
This will be the first time since 2003 that the first game of the NFL season has not featured the reigning Super Bowl champion. The New England Patriots, who defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, will host the Week 1 game of “Sunday Night Football” against a yet-to-be-named opponent on Sept. 8.