It’s Patrick Mahomes’ off-season ‘Duty’ to love this video game

LAFC topped the “Live Events” category of Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019, which was released Wednesday. Every team perceived to be the No. 2 team in the market, such as the Chargers and Clippers, should sit down with LAFC president and co-owner Tom Penn and figure out how he and his team were able to do what they’ve done with an expansion team in a market that already had the most successful MLS team in history in the L.A. Galaxy. They have cultivated a fan base that rivals the Galaxy within 12 months without a postseason win under their belt. It's really unheard of in a market where championships and history are the only currency that matters to most fans.