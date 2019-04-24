Porter Gustin failed a drug test at NFL combine, report says

Former USC linebacker Porter Gustin failed a drug test at the NFL scouting combine, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gustin’s agent told Rapoport that Gustin was granted a temporary Therapeutic Use Exemption for Adderall following the combine, which took place Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis, and that he will reapply when it runs out in September. Adderall is considered a performance-enhancing drug by the NFL.
Gustin has been projected by The Times to be picked somewhere between the fourth and seventh rounds of the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Nashville.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound outside linebacker played four years with the Trojans, with multiple injuries derailing his final two seasons.