Santa Anita is buying a machine that can detect horse injuries earlier

The track will be putting a Longmile Positron Emission Tomography Scan machine, called a MILE-PET, in its equine hospital on the backstretch of Santa Anita. While PET technology has been used on humans for a while, it is very rare to use it on horses. The machine will allow for the fetlock joint to be scanned while the horse is standing. It reduces the use of anesthesia when taking scans.