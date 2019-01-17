NHL and NHLPA agree: There won't be a World Cup of Hockey in 2020

The NHL does not get any financial gain from the Olympics but it shares World Cup revenues with the NHLPA. However, those revenues fell well short of expectations in 2016. The Hockey News reported revenues were about $40 million, less than half of the projected total. In addition, the contrived format was disliked by some players. Unlike the Olympics, in which national teams are entered, the World Cup lumped together players from several counties on Team Europe and also created Team North America, for Americans and Canadians who were 23 and under. That undermined the patriotic feeling that drives players to participate in the Olympics.