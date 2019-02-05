Commentary: CBS put Tracy Wolfson in post-Super Bowl peril pursuing the obvious

► No matter what extra “load management” LeBron James might have in picking his roster for the Feb. 17 NBA All Star game, TNT is on board to televise the process (Thursday, 4 p.m., before the Lakers-Boston game) after the NBA players union balked at having it covered on TV last year for fear of it embarrassing someone. James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the leading vote-getters from the Western and Eastern conferences, divide up the 10 starters and 16 reserves, a process that this year has an extra compelling element: James may already have Anthony Davis as a Lakers teammate — the NBA trade deadline is also Thursday — before this takes place.