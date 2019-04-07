George Brett says he's no aspiring 'Brockmire'

* Credit NBCSN’s horse racing studio trio of Ahmed Fareed, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey for deftly handling an intelligent discussion on the horse racing deaths at Santa Anita, where they were covering it live Saturday afternoon at the top of their two-hour program that fed into the Santa Anita Derby. It included showing protesters outside the park. “We’re not here to be cheerleaders or apologists for the sport or to sugar coat anything,” Moss said. “There have been misconceptions. ‘What kind of sinister stuff is going on?’ That’s not the case. The reality is bad enough.” Also noted: NBC said it asked Santa Anita ownership — specifically, Stronach Group chairman and president Belinda Stronach — to do a live interview, but she declined after initially agreeing.