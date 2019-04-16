Will Tiger Woods' Masters win be the spark golf needs to diversify?

Like his hero Sifford, Woods will soon be the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The announcement came less than 24 hours after his triumphant return to glory at The Masters. And just as Presidents Obama and Trump — the two men who honored the golfers — could not be more different, so too are the circumstances surrounding Woods’ and Sifford’s recognitions. Apropos that the very tournament that refused to allow one medal winner in is where the other announced both his arrival and his return. I’m no medium but one must assume Augusta National co-founder and chair Clifford Roberts, who once said “as long as I’m alive golfers will be white and the caddies will be black,” is rolling over in his proverbial grave. Of course, Woods is a self-described Cablinasian so perhaps Roberts’ revolutions are tempered a bit.