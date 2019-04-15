Advertisement

Trump tweets he will give Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Associated Press
Apr 15, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Trump tweets he will give Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods during a ribbon cutting for the Tiger Woods Villa at the Trump National Doral golf course in 2014. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

President Trump says he will present Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods won his fifth Masters title Sunday, overcoming personal and professional adversity to once more claim the green jacket.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted Monday that he spoke to Woods and congratulated him on “the great victory” and “to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”

Trump didn't say when a ceremony will be held. The medal is the nation's highest honor for a civilian.

The president is an avid golfer who played a round with Woods at Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Fla., in February. He watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club on Sunday.

Last year, Trump included two athletes — Babe Ruth and Roger Staubach — among his first seven recipients of the honor.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement