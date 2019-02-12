UCLA's NBA draft prospects are down, but one Bruin might sneak into the first round

“How many kids that are going to college at UCLA to start as freshmen are thinking, ‘My first job’s going to play me a million dollars?’ ” Montgomery said. “It’s a pretty good situation, especially for a lot of these kids out of the environment they come out of, but what you should be thinking about in terms of your life, your enjoyment, your preparation for later in life is the opportunity to get a second contract, because that’s what pays is the second contract and that’s where the big money is going to be made, and a lot of kids can’t do that if they don’t do it properly and they run that risk.”