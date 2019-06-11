Coliseum must live up to its name and actually recognize our veterans

Of all the notable players, coaches and staff members the Lakers have lost since 2011, one of the least known but most valuable was Alex McKechnie, who was the team’s performance trainer from 2000-2011 when they won five championships and played in seven NBA Finals. McKechnie is now the director of the sports science for the Toronto Raptors and has been heralded this season for helping Kawhi Leonard, who missed 73 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, stay on the court. Leonard missed 22 games this season due to “load management,” a term McKechnie used when he was in Los Angeles and helping Shaquille O’Neal stay on the court. The goal was to keep Leonard healthy and on the court through June and it has worked out perfectly. “If we didn’t do that,” Leonard said. “I wouldn’t be here right now.”