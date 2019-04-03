Lakers' trade of Ivica Zubac was a head-scratcher, but he's with a winner now

Zubac is under contract for $1.5 million this season and would become a restricted free agent in 2020 if given a qualifying offer of $1.93 million for next season, so there was no rush to move him. Muscala, who will be 28 in July, is making $5 million this season and will be a free agent when the Lakers’ season ends. He has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League for most of his NBA career and has been a non-factor for a Lakers team that was eliminated from the playoffs soon after he joined. He has averaged 3.7 points in the 13 games he has seen the court while shooting just 25% from three-point range. Zubac, meanwhile, has started all 22 games he has played for the Clippers, averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.