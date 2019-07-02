Jared Dudley agrees to join the Lakers

The Lakers and free-agent forward Jared Dudley have agreed to a deal for him to join the team, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Dudley, a 6-foot-7 forward, will sign for the veteran minimum of about $2.5 million.
He had offers from the Brooklyn Nets, the team he played on last season, and the Detroit Pistons.
Dudley felt his best chance at winning a NBA championship was teaming up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and, perhaps, free agent Kawhi Leonard, who is still mulling his decision on whether to join the Lakers, Clippers or return to the Toronto Raptors.
Dudley, 33, is a 12-year veteran who will help space the court for the Lakers with his perimeter shooting. In 59 games last season, he averaged 4.9 points and 21 minutes per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.
The former All-America player out of Boston College is a career 39.2% shooter from three-point range and 46.5% from the field.
Dudley is also known as a good locker-room presence.