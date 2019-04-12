Lakers ‘lost themselves’ after trade rumors with Pelicans at deadline

"For the first time in our life, as young players and not even just us because everyone was in talks, but it was the first time realizing that basketball is business," Kuzma said on Wednesday. "For us, our whole life as young players, we've been strictly, 'Have fun, enjoy the game.' All this and all that but then you get to the NBA and part of — going back to what Magic said — growing up, you have to realize this is business and you can always say, 'Control what you can control,' but without going through something first you can't really listen to other peoples' logic behind things."