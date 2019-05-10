Lakers fans rally at Staples Center to protest team management decisions

It appears some Los Angeles Lakers fans have had enough of the team’s wayward coaching search and front-office follies.
A small group of Lakers fans protested outside Staples Center on Friday, showing their displeasure over the direction of the team. Charlie Rivers, a Lakers fan from Phoenix, organized the protest on Reddit. He said the protest was aimed at letting Lakers management know fans aren’t happy.
The protest featured 20 to 30 Lakers fans chanting and holding signs. At one point, the protesters broke out a chant of “Fire Rambis!” in reference to Linda Rambis, an advisor to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
There appeared to be more media and onlookers than actual protesters. At one point, Clippers super fan Clipper Darrell showed up and trolled Lakers fans, shouting out “The Laker era is over!”
The protest comes two days after the Lakers decided not to hire Tyronn Lue as their coach. The team interviewed Frank Vogel for the job earlier this week and plans to interview J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday.
Here are some of the sights and scenes from Friday’s protest:
Times staff writers Fidel Martinez and Arash Markazi contributed to this story.