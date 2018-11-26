Lakers! Without Rajon Rondo, Lakers' ball movement has become less effective

The Lakers’ pace ranks fifth in the league overall, but during the last five games, they’ve been all the way down to 19th. Their assist-to-turnover ratio, assist percentage and assist ratio are all ranked in about the middle of the league, dragged down by the last five games when they have been last or second to last in all three categories. In the last five games they have been averaging 235.8 passes per game, more than 30 passes below their average on the year, according to the NBA’s statistics site. The Lakers consider 300 passes in a game to be their standard.