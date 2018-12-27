Lakers! LeBron James' injury could have made it a really bad week for the team

--After the game, James asked me for a favor. “Ask me, would I like to play with Kevin Durant, ask me right now,” James said. Would you like to play with Kevin Durant? “Absolutely,” James said. “Ask me if I'd like to play with Jimmy Butler. Say it right now. Ask me about Kyrie Irving, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Ask me about [Joel] Embiid, Ben Simmons. Go ahead, all of 'em. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now.” Then he turned to the full group. “C'mon, guys; this is not rocket science. It's not rocket science. These are great players. Absolutely. I would love to play with a lot of great players. That is just who I am. People get caught up in bunches sometimes when they wish they could control what you say, and they can't control me, at all. And I play by the rules.” Here’s the video.