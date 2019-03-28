Lakers! Several former Lakers have found success elsewhere

On one hand, the Lakers’ problems this season have had a lot to do with things outside Walton’s control. Injuries have hurt them. So did the way the trade deadline was handled and how that impacted team chemistry. That’s not to say Walton is a perfect coach, but those who believe in Walton are quick to point out he is a first-time head coach who needed support in order to be able to work through the learning experience of having that role. Further, Jeanie Buss has said repeatedly that she believes in Walton and wants him to be the Lakers coach in the long term. She could assert her power to give him more time.