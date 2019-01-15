LeBron James participates in Lakers shootaround a day before next medical evaluation

For the first time since LeBron James strained his left groin during a game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, the media saw the Lakers forward participate with teammates and coaches at a shootaround Tuesday morning.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said James did “shooting and passing” during the shootaround.
“He didn’t do the up-and-down stuff,” Walton said. “He did the half-court shooting and passing.”
James and the Lakers will know more about his progress after his next evaluation by the medical staff on Wednesday.
Rajon Rondo, who is out while recovering from surgery on his right ring finger, was also on the court Tuesday participating in shooting drills. Rondo, who was also injured on Christmas and had his procedure Dec. 28, was expected to be out four to five weeks after the surgery.
“I was encouraged, yes. It felt good to see those two on the court,” Walton said.
Walton, who said that was the most James has done during a shootaround since his injury, was asked if he was optimistic about his star getting looked by the doctors Wednesday.
“I’m optimistic about life, so that would be covered in that,” Walton said. “I think we’ll get good news back.”
Walton said a decision will be made Wednesday on whether James would travel with the Lakers for a two-game trip to Oklahoma City on Thursday and Houston on Saturday.
“It won’t be decided until once we see what that report is,” Walton said.
James, who will miss his 11th consecutive game Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center, did some light jogging from shooting station to shooting station.
Walton was asked how much running James has been doing lately.
“He does a lot of that when we’re not here,” Walton said. “I don’t know the amount of running he’s doing. I just know he seems to be in good spirits. He’s got another test tomorrow to get some more information on it.”
The Lakers are 3-7 without James.
He still comes to home games and has been engaged with his teammates during those contests and at practice.
“He’s the leader of this team,” Walton said. “When he’s around talking to guys, it helps.”
Walton said he is “still working” on what starting lineup changes he might make for the game against the Bulls.
He hasn’t been happy with the Lakers’ slow starts in recent games. The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the NBA at 9-35, built a 15-point lead in the first quarter Sunday night and beat the Lakers 101-95.
“Most likely we’ll do something,” Walton said. “We’re still looking at all that.”