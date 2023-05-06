Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 3 live updates, start time

Want Lakers vs. Warriors playoff tickets? No problem, as long as money is no object

Hollywood loves its stars, never more so than on a Saturday night. And, for a duo with star power, it would be difficult to beat LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

It would not be difficult to get tickets to Saturday night’s NBA playoff game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

It would, however, be expensive.

On Thursday, The Times checked three ticket sites, including one accessed through the Lakers’ team website.

