Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 3 live updates, start time

Want Lakers vs. Warriors playoff tickets? No problem, as long as money is no object
Hollywood loves its stars, never more so than on a Saturday night. And, for a duo with star power, it would be difficult to beat LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
It would not be difficult to get tickets to Saturday night’s NBA playoff game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
It would, however, be expensive.
On Thursday, The Times checked three ticket sites, including one accessed through the Lakers’ team website.
Lakers defense had no answer for Klay Thompson, Warriors onslaught
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson had just knocked down his second three-pointer of the third quarter that forced the Lakers to call a timeout because the game was getting away from them as this Splash Brother was overwhelming Los Angeles in Game 2.
The Lakers never got a handle on Thompson, or on the three-point shooting wizardry of the Warriors, or of Golden State in general.
Thompson, however, was the driving force behind the Warriors’ sizzling three-point shooting, making eight of 11 with the three-ball a primary reason why the Lakers got torched, 127-100, Thursday night at Chase Center.
“These guys, they shoot the ball at an alarming rate, and their clip in which they make them is also alarming if you have to try to defend it,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Many times in transition or different actions, you tend to have a late switch or early switch. You get cross-matched. No one guy is going to stop Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. It’s going to take an entire defensive unit.”