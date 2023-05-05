Lakers defense had no answer for Klay Thompson, Warriors onslaught

Warriors guard Klay Thompson sank eight of 11 three-point attempts, helping Golden State tie a franchise playoff record with 21 threes made in Game 2 at Chase Center on Thursday.

Klay Thompson had just knocked down his second three-pointer of the third quarter that forced the Lakers to call a timeout because the game was getting away from them as this Splash Brother was overwhelming Los Angeles in Game 2.

The Lakers never got a handle on Thompson, or on the three-point shooting wizardry of the Warriors, or of Golden State in general.

Thompson, however, was the driving force behind the Warriors’ sizzling three-point shooting, making eight of 11 with the three-ball a primary reason why the Lakers got torched, 127-100, Thursday night at Chase Center.

He was 11-for-18 shooting from the field for the game, but it was his three-point accuracy that wowed the Lakers.

He had 11 points in the third quarter, going four for six from the field and three for four from three-point range.

Advertisement

“Klay was spectacular tonight,” LeBron James said.

The Lakers never found a way to slow down the Warriors’ three-point attack, and as a result the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series is tied at 1-1.

The Warriors shot 50% (21 of 42) from three, their onslaught giving the Lakers fits on defense.

Golden State’s other Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, shot a pedestrian three for five from three-point range.

But JaMychal Green, who started at center in place of Kevon Looney (illness), was three for six on threes, Andrew Wiggins was two for four and Moses Moody two for three.

On and on it went, to the tune of the Warriors tying a franchise playoff record with 21 three-pointers.

The Warriors took control of the game in the third quarter by going eight for 10 from three-point range, allowing them to open a 30-point lead.

“These guys, they shoot the ball at an alarming rate, and their clip in which they make them is also alarming if you have to try to defend it,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Many times in transition or different actions, you tend to have a late switch or early switch. You get cross-matched. No one guy is going to stop Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. It’s going to take an entire defensive unit.”

Lakers move on to Game 3

The Lakers have been down this road in these playoffs, winning the first game on the road and then losing the second game.

They won Game 1 at Memphis and lost Game 2 before returning home to Crypto.com Arena to win the next two, eventually closing out the series in six games.

But this is a different beast with the Warriors.

They are the defending NBA champions, and even though they weren’t a very good road team during the regular season, they won Game 5 at Sacramento and a thrilling Game 7 there behind a 50–point effort from Curry.

So, the Lakers have to be ready for a Warriors team that feels confident now that they have won the second game following losing the first one.

“They made their adjustments,” James said. “We knew they were going to do that. That’s what a championship team does. They held serve on their home court tonight. We got to obviously see the adjustments they made. We got to make our adjustments coming into Game 3.”

Rui Hachimura has strong game

Forward Rui Hachimura was a bright spot for the Lakers in Game 2.

He was aggressive. He was decisive. He worked hard to be a factor for the Lakers.

Hachimura scored 21 off the bench, making him the second-leading scorer behind James (23).

Hachimura was eight-for-14 shooting from the field and four for six from three-point range. He also had five rebounds.

“I was just being ready,” he said. “It was all good looks. They’re my teammates, made good passes. Yeah, I was just ready to shoot. It was like practice for me.”