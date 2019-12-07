Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Best Game Ever: Dwight Howard’s 30-30 game for Hornets against Nets in 2018

Then-Hornets center Dwight Howard looks to take a shot during a game March 21, 2018, against the Nets at Barclays Center.
(Abbie Parr / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Dec. 7, 2019
11:35 AM
Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Dwight Howard

March 21, 2018: Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105

32 points, 30 rebounds

An All-Star eight times, an All-NBA center eight times, a three-time defensive player of the year, Dwight Howard is now an energy-bringing rim protector coming off the Lakers bench, trying to salvage his Hall of Fame career. While his best days were as a young center with springs in the backs of his legs, it wasn’t that long ago when he turned a game that defines dominance for a center. Thirty points and 30 rebounds in the same game has only happened 155 times (the majority belonging to Wilt Chamberlain), and late in 2018, Dwight Howard grabbed a piece of history.

“I don’t think I’ve (had my best game ever) yet. Until now? It was probably the game where I had 32 points and 30 rebounds. It was against the Brooklyn Nets. I wasn’t thinking about it. Once you start thinking out there, that’s when things tend to go south. The game I had 30 and 30, I had like seven points and 11 rebounds at halftime. And I thought it could end up being one of the worst games of my career. And I just stopped thinking, went out there and tried to grab every rebound that I could get my hands on, just trying to be super aggressive in the paint. `That would probably be my best game — you don’t think. You just go out there and play. When you do, good things tend to happen.”

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers' first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
