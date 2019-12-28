Lakers’ struggles with three-pointers starting to be a point of concern

The Lakers attempted 45 three-pointers against the Clippers in a 111-106 loss on Wednesday, the most they’d attempted since March 28, 2008, when they took 45 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

That day the Lakers made 33% of their attempts. On Wednesday the Lakers made only 12 of those attempts for 26.7%.

It was a subject of conversation as they went through their film and practice sessions Friday.

“The first half it was all good looks,” Davis said. “We touched the paint 33 times and kicked it out for threes and we made a great deal of them. Some went in and out. And then in the second half we only touched the paint 18 times, and our shot selection from three wasn’t as great. So, tale of two halves. But I think our three-point shooting has been great.”

Davis isn’t exactly right about the team’s three-point shooting. The Lakers have made fewer than a third of the threes they’ve attempted in 12 of their 31 games this season.

Overall they have made 35.2% of their three-point attempts, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

Danny Green saw the Lakers’ pace as an issue for their three-point shooting Wednesday.

“I think it’s kind of been a trend, it’s just easy to overlook it when you win games,” Green said. “It’s a little more glaring when you lose four in a row.”