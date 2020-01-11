Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Kyle Kuzma leads Lakers’ rout of Thunder without LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma puts up a shot during a game Jan. 11 against the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo shoots over Thunder guard Dennis Schroder during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives between Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) and forward Kyle Kuzma, right, during the first half of a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is fouled by Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) during a game Jan. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo drives past Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari during a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
LeBron James and Chris Paul talk during a timeout in the second half of a game Jan. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.   (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) reach for a rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Quinn Cook (2) shoots over Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) during a game Jan. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma gets up a shot against Thunder forward Abdel Nader (11) during the first half of a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Thunder guard Dennis Schroder passes from under the basket during a game against the Lakers on Jan. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.   (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Lakers center JaVale McGee dunks in front of Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the second half of a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) knocks the ball away from Lakers guard Troy Daniels (30) during the second half of a game Jan. 11.  (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Jan. 11, 2020
7:22 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — 

LeBron James didn’t play because of flu-like symptoms. Anthony Davis missed his second consecutive game because of a bruised backside. Danny Green didn’t play because of a sore right hip.

With three starters out, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game, “We expect to win.”

Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and the Lakers built a 33-point lead in the third quarter behind a group effort in defeating Oklahoma City 125-110 on Saturday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Rajon Rondo started at point guard in place of James and was masterful in producing a near triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to help the Lakers win their eighth consecutive game.

The Lakers had six players score in double figures; four off the bench. Reserve center Dwight Howard had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Quinn Cook had 13 points, Troy Daniels 12 and Alex Caruso 11.

Though James played against Dallas on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes, he has been dealing with his illness for days.

Vogel said it was best to sit James on the second night of back-to-back games.

“His chest was burning all throughout the game,” Vogel said of James’ effort Friday. “We had to get him out early in the first quarter. I was using timeouts to get him rest. But most of my timeouts was just centered around just helping him fight through the chest cold. So we knew that with the quick turnaround and recovery time, I think there was a chance he missed tonight.”

