Lakers

Carmelo Anthony will miss game against Lakers days after Kobe Bryant’s death

Carmelo Anthony, then with the New York Knicks, and Kobe Bryant jump with their arms around each other as they fight for position in a 2014 game.
Carmelo Anthony, left, and Kobe Bryant battle for rebounding position during a Knicks-Lakers game on Christmas Day in 2014.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
12:02 PM
Carmelo Anthony will not be in the building with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night when the Lakers honor Kobe Bryant in the team’s first game since his tragic death.

Anthony, who had a close relationship with Bryant, wrote a lengthy tribute earlier this week on Instagram, sharing that Bryant had told him he planned on attending Friday’s game at Staples Center.

“I hate when I have so much to say but I can’t put any of it into words. The times I have the most to say are the times that I can’t talk. I’m screaming inside but I can’t be heard,” Anthony wrote on Tuesday.

Damn Bro!! 😥 I hate when I have so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words. The times I have the most to say are the times that I can’t talk. I’m screaming inside but I can’t be heard. YOU don’t know how hard it is to try to pretend to smile when I have these clouds of emotions. YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and “regardless of anything, stay true to myself and STAYME7O” We were just laughing about how hard YOU was working GiGi and her teammates and I told YOU they need a day off 😂😢 This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. I know I’m not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn’t make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun. There are moments in life when there’s simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten. I know YOU will be near, Even if I don’t see YOU. PEACE KING!!! “There Are No Goodbyes. Where Ever You’ll be, You’ll be in Our Hearts” All Praise Due #STAYME7O

The team said he didn’t travel due to “personal reasons.” He joins Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving as players who have missed games due to Bryant’s death.

Friday will be the Lakers first game since a helicopter crash took the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan on Sunday morning.

The Lakers were scheduled to play Tuesday against the Clippers, but that game was postponed.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
