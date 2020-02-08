Lakers turn back late rally by Warriors to earn win

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 125-120 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Davis, who was nine-for-14 shooting from the field, made three of four free throws in the final minutes to help keep the Lakers in the lead after the Warriors had trimmed a 21-point deficit in the second half to five points late in the game.

The Lakers led by as many as 16 points, 110-94, with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James was two rebounds shy of a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

His three-pointer with 16.9 seconds left sealed the game for the Lakers, giving them a 124-116 lead over an injury-depleted Warriors team that wouldn’t go away.

Avery Bradley had 21 points on seven-for-11 shooting, including five of seven from three-point range.