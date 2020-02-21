Lakers-Clippers game postponed by Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9

Following the postponement of their Jan. 28 matchup after the death of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers and Clippers will play a rescheduled game April 9, the NBA announced Friday.

To make up the matchup between Staples Center co-tenants, the league had to reschedule other games, leaving the Lakers to play three games in as many nights. A team hasn’t played three nights in a row since New Orleans from March 20-22, 2018.

The Lakers’ original April 9 game against Golden State will now be played April 7. Their home game against Chicago on April 7 will now be played one day later.

The Clippers’ schedule also was affected. Their home game against Chicago, which was originally scheduled for April 8, will now be played April 6.

The rescheduled Lakers-Clippers matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on a TNT broadcast.

The regular season ends April 15.