Lakers

Lakers-Clippers game postponed by Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9

Kawhi Leonard (2) and the Clippers will play their rescheduled game against Anthony Davis and the Lakers on April 9.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Feb. 21, 2020
2:39 PM
Following the postponement of their Jan. 28 matchup after the death of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers and Clippers will play a rescheduled game April 9, the NBA announced Friday.

To make up the matchup between Staples Center co-tenants, the league had to reschedule other games, leaving the Lakers to play three games in as many nights. A team hasn’t played three nights in a row since New Orleans from March 20-22, 2018.

The Lakers’ original April 9 game against Golden State will now be played April 7. Their home game against Chicago on April 7 will now be played one day later.

The Clippers’ schedule also was affected. Their home game against Chicago, which was originally scheduled for April 8, will now be played April 6.

The rescheduled Lakers-Clippers matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on a TNT broadcast.
The regular season ends April 15.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
