Hi, this is Tania Ganguli, Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times, here with your Lakers newsletter.
This last week the Lakers made a roster move to shore up a part of their roster. But in signing forward Markieff Morris, the Lakers also did something else. They created a vehicle for showing what DeMarcus Cousins had grown to mean to the organization.
To sign Morris, the Lakers had to waive Cousins. This move tells us that Cousins will not be able to contribute to the team this season. But Cousins is still continuing his rehab from a knee injury and will be with the team in every way except at games.
“He’s still allowed to stay with our team and rehab and get healthy,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s become part of our family so he’s going to be around. We’re excited about that.”
Cousins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while working out over the summer and hasn’t played one minute for the Lakers. The team stood by Cousins despite a harassment charge he faced from his ex-girlfriend, and those charges were eventually dropped.
Right from the start, he made himself part of the team. He mentored the young centers that were with the team during training camp. He helped discuss strategy with his teammates. He argued on behalf of teammates with referees during games to the point where I sometimes wondered if he was going to get a technical.
“He’s had a great pulse on what our group was going through,” Vogel said of Cousins. “I remember there was a game where he challenged LeBron [James] at halftime to be more aggressive or something like that. He’s contributed to our culture, and we’re excited that he’s still going to be around in a different capacity and while he’s going to be here rehabbing.”
Playoff watch
Who will be the Lakers’ first-round playoff opponent? What will their playoff journey look like?
Until it’s set, let’s take a look at that potential race.
The Lakers beat up on the team with the worst record in the NBA on Thursday night and they’ll now have back-to-back games against two teams that could be their first-round foes — the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers have a 5½-game lead for the top seed in the Western Conference over the Denver Nuggets. On the other end of the West’s playoff bracket right now there are five teams within four games of each other — the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth, the Portland Trail Blazers in ninth, the New Orleans Pelicans in 10th, the San Antonio Spurs in 11th and the Sacramento Kings in 12th.
The Grizzlies have been fading lately as they deal with a series of injuries. They’ve lost four games in a row, including one of those to the Lakers.
What makes it even more likely the Grizzlies will fade is that they have the most difficult strength of schedule remaining, according to NBA.com.
Portland, New Orleans, San Antonio and Sacramento, meanwhile, are in the bottom third in the league in remaining strength of schedule. It will be much easier for those teams to rise into a playoff spot.
