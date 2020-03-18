Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Majority of Lakers players in L.A. get tested for coronavirus

Lakers stars Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James sit on the bench during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in October.
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
10:57 AM
The majority of Lakers still in Los Angeles were tested for the coronavirus around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The testing took place by a doctor at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo.

One person said the doctor inserted a big swab in the nose, that it had to touch the throat and then was twisted while inside the nose. It took about 10 seconds for the testing to be completed.

The testing wasn’t mandatory for the Lakers’ players, and none of the coaches were tested.

Players who took the test are hoping to get the results back by Friday.

“It hurts,” one person said. “It doesn’t feel good.”

The Lakers just started a 14-day self-quarantine after four players from the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, with one exhibiting symptoms.

Nets forward Kevin Durant told The Athletic Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said he was feeling fine and not showing any symptoms.

Once that news broke, the Lakers, who passed on previously getting tested, decided it was best to do so now.

The Lakers played the Nets at Staples Center on March 10 in both teams’ final game before suspension of play.

One player said if the Lakers had done the test a week ago, they were under the impression that two or three weeks later they would not have been able to get another test if they felt any type of symptoms because of a shortage of testing kits.

But after the Nets news came out, one player said the thought was, “let’s get it done now.”

