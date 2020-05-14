Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers beat Bucks for 2020 title in NBA 2K season simulation

NBA 2K Lakers win title
The Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA champions, at least in the NBA 2K world.
(Courtesy of NBA 2K)
By Arash MarkaziColumnist 
May 14, 2020
4:49 PM
There is no timetable for the NBA to resume its season but the NBA 2K video game simulated what the rest of the regular season and postseason would look like and 2K announced Thursday the Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in their simulated 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame a 3-1 series deficit and won three games in a row, clinching the title with a 103-101 victory in Milwaukee.

Anthony Davis was named Finals MVP after posting 32 points and 17 rebounds in Game 7 and averaging 27.6 points and 14.3 rebounds during the series.

“The Lakers winning the NBA Finals in the #2KSim is really fun,” Davis said in a statement provided by 2K. “Given the realism of NBA 2K and their past predictions, it’s cool to see our potential get recognized. It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!”

2K announced last month that it would simulate the remaining games of the 2019-20 NBA regular season from March 11 on, when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers finished with the best record in the Western Conference at 67-15 and the Clippers finished second at 57-25. The Bucks finished with the best record in the league at 69-13.

In the simulated playoffs, the Lakers defeated the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, the fifth-seeded Houston Rockets in the second round and the second-seeded Clippers in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers defeated the Clippers in five games in the conference finals led by James, who averaged 31.6 points, 9.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds in the series.

During the simulated postseason, the Lakers were led by James, who averaged 27.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds; Davis, who averaged 24.2 points and 13.8 rebounds; and Dwight Howard, who averaged 12.5 points and 11.7 rebounds.

Lakers
Arash Markazi
Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was a senior writer at ESPN for nine years. Markazi grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from USC in 2004, after which he worked as a staff writer for Sports Illustrated for five years. While at USC he won the Allan Malamud Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship, named after his two favorite sports columnists at the Los Angeles Times. 
