Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Commissioner Adam Silver tells NBA players that resuming the season remains fluid

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a news conference Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, shown in February, told players Friday that the league isn’t under immediate pressure to make a call on a return to play.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
May 8, 2020
5:50 PM
Share

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver communicated the league’s position on a number of return-to-play issues with its players Friday, reiterating that the position remains fluid as the NBA and the rest of society try to determine the best ways to move forwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver, according to sources with knowledge of the conference call, told players that he believed the safest ways to restart the league will be by holding games in one or two locations, likely Las Vegas and/or Orlando, Fla., with fans most likely not in attendance.

He also said the league isn’t under any pressure to make a call now on a return to play and that the decision could be pushed into June. The goal, Silver said, would be to get to a place where if a player were to test positive, he could be quarantined without the season again having to be suspended.

Lakers
Plaschke: Lakers won a beautifully messy NBA Finals over Celtics in 2010
Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center.
Lakers
Plaschke: Lakers won a beautifully messy NBA Finals over Celtics in 2010
Could a mismatched band of defending champions gain revenge for a 2008 Finals embarrassment against the Celtics and become eternal Lakers?
More Coverage
Lakers know the difficulty of winning an NBA title: A look at 2010
Advertisement

The NBA has been suspended since March 11, though teams are beginning to reopen their practice facilities for individual workouts under strict health and hygiene guidelines. The Clippers’ and Lakers’ facilities remain closed, with the teams still trying to formulate plans with government and health officials for a safe return.

SportsLakersClippersCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement