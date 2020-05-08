Commissioner Adam Silver tells NBA players that resuming the season remains fluid

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver communicated the league’s position on a number of return-to-play issues with its players Friday, reiterating that the position remains fluid as the NBA and the rest of society try to determine the best ways to move forwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver, according to sources with knowledge of the conference call, told players that he believed the safest ways to restart the league will be by holding games in one or two locations, likely Las Vegas and/or Orlando, Fla., with fans most likely not in attendance.

He also said the league isn’t under any pressure to make a call now on a return to play and that the decision could be pushed into June. The goal, Silver said, would be to get to a place where if a player were to test positive, he could be quarantined without the season again having to be suspended.

Advertisement

The NBA has been suspended since March 11, though teams are beginning to reopen their practice facilities for individual workouts under strict health and hygiene guidelines. The Clippers’ and Lakers’ facilities remain closed, with the teams still trying to formulate plans with government and health officials for a safe return.