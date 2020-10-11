Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How the Lakers celebration looks … from an extreme social distance

Los Angeles Times sports writer Dan Woike reports from the Orlando NBA bubble, across a lake from where the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their 17th NBA championship.

By Dan Woike
Mark E. Potts
Oct. 11, 2020
10:28 PM
Dan Woike, The Times’ NBA reporter in the Orlando, Fla., bubble, has a distant view of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship celebration on the Disney World campus.

The Lakers clinched the franchise’s 17th title with a Game 6 win on Sunday night. It looks and sounds very fun from across the lake, but Woike reports he has no chance of getting in.

