How the Lakers celebration looks … from an extreme social distance
Los Angeles Times sports writer Dan Woike reports from the Orlando NBA bubble, across a lake from where the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their 17th NBA championship.
Dan Woike, The Times’ NBA reporter in the Orlando, Fla., bubble, has a distant view of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship celebration on the Disney World campus.
The Lakers clinched the franchise’s 17th title with a Game 6 win on Sunday night. It looks and sounds very fun from across the lake, but Woike reports he has no chance of getting in.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.