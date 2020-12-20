Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Kyle Kuzma signs three-year contract extension with Lakers

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma drives to the basket during a preseason game against the Clippers on Dec. 11.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Broderick Turner
Share

The Lakers have agreed to a contract extension with forward Kyle Kuzma, keeping him on a three-year deal that will pay him close to $40 million. Kuzma will have a player option after the second year of the extension, sources with knowledge of the deal told The Times.

Kuzma, 25, would’ve been a restricted free agent this summer had he not signed an extension prior to Monday’s deadline.

“It’s good for him,” Anthony Davis said after learning of the extension.

Lakers

Kyle Kuzma on his role this season with the Lakers: ‘I have no idea’

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Lakers

Kyle Kuzma on his role this season with the Lakers: ‘I have no idea’

Kyle Kuzma has been consistent throughout the preseason but his role with the Lakers is still a question mark.
Advertisement

Kuzma, the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is the lone remaining link to the Lakers’ painful rebuild. After becoming a lead offensive option as a rookie, he’s slid into a complimentary role primarily off the bench, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.

An inconsistent (but willing) shooter, Kuzma has made just 30.8% from three-point range over the last two seasons, though his improvement on defense and his aggressiveness on offense have offset the variances from deep.

Kuzma started all four of the Lakers preseason games and averaged 17.5 points while hitting 41.7% from three.

“Next dinner on you for sure,” LeBron James tweeted in response to the news.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement