Anthony Davis to miss Lakers game vs. Thunder because of Achilles injury

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will miss the team’s game tonight against Oklahoma City because of an injury to an Achilles’ tendon.

It’s the latest physical setback for the Lakers star early in the season. He’s already missed four games, with each of Davis’ previous four absences on either the first or second night of back-to-back games.

The Lakers say Davis won’t play against the Thunder because of “right Achilles tendonosis.” He was previously listed as questionable. Guard Alex Caruso is also listed as questionable because of a strained right hand.

Davis, 27, is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. He scored 30 points in more than 44 minutes of play in the Lakers’ double overtime win Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers have two games against the Thunder and one against Memphis this week at Staples Center before heading back onto the road for two games.