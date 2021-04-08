Lakers will be without Talen Horton-Tucker and possibly Kyle Kuzma against Heat

The Lakers will be without guard Talen Horton-Tucker and could be without forward Kyle Kuzma when they play Miami in a NBA Finals rematch Thursday.

The NBA suspended Horton-Tucker one game for leaving the bench area during the Dennis Schroder-O.G. Anunoby-Montrezl Harrell incident during the Lakers win over the Raptors on Tuesday. Harrell was also fined $20,000 for “aggressively entering the altercation” and for shoving Gary Trent Jr.

Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and DeAndre’ Bembry were also suspended one game for leaving the bench during the scuffle on Monday. Anunoby was fined $30,000 for “initiating the incident.”

After the team’s shootaround Thursday morning, Vogel said Kuzma will be questionable against the Heat in Miami because of tightness in his calf muscle.

Center Andre Drummond, who hasn’t played since his debut was clipped short with a toe bruise and lost toenail, will play and start.