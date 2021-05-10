Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nine-part Lakers documentary coming to Hulu in 2022

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Staples Center
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before a game against the Clippers on Dec. 22 at Staples Center.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
First there was “The Last Dance,” and now the Lakers take the stage for the encore.

The team announced Monday that a nine-part documentary series will air on Hulu in 2022. The project will be helmed by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.

According to a release issued by the team, the series will cover the last four decades of Lakers basketball and feature former coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson as well as team legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal. The release also promises never-before-seen interview footage from late owner Jerry Buss.

Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement:

“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.”

It’ll be a year full of Lakers content with HBO having already ordered a series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

