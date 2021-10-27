Lakers’ LeBron James out, Anthony Davis questionable for tonight’s game vs. Thunder

The Lakers will be without LeBron James for the second consecutive game, the team announced Wednesday before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James injured his right ankle in the Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but he was able to remain in the game. In the days since, his status has been downgraded from “probable” to “questionable” to “out.”

The Lakers won Tuesday with James sidelined thanks, in part, to a big game from Anthony Davis. But near the end of regulation, Davis knocked knees with a member of the San Antonio Spurs. After a lengthy time on the court, Davis stayed in the game and helped the team close out the win in overtime.

Davis is questionable Wednesday against the Thunder in Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are all also out. Veteran guard Wayne Ellington, though, could debut after missing the season’s first four games with a hamstring injury.

Ellington is also listed as questionable against the Thunder, who along with the Pistons are the only winless teams left in the NBA.