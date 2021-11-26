Advertisement
Lakers’ LeBron James fined by NBA for making obscene gesture

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbled the basketball.
Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, according to the NBA.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Lakers star LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during the Lakers’ win in Indiana on Wednesday night, the NBA announced Friday.

James did the infamous “Sam Cassell dance” after a big shot in the fourth quarter — a celebration that’s become an automatic fine in the NBA.

The Lakers would go on to win the game in overtime behind 39 points for James, his season high.

The league also reprimanded James for his language in an interview discussing his one-game suspension following his altercation with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart.

James was in the lineup for the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center against the Sacramento Kings.

