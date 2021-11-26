Lakers play down to Kings’ level and lose in triple overtime

The Lakers and Sacramento Kings traded baskets, two teams, matching one another shot for shot, identical mirrored images on the basketball court for four 12-minute quarters and three five-minute overtimes.

One team had four of the NBA’s best 75 players ever. The other just fired its coach after he couldn’t win 75 games in two-plus seasons.

Yeah, the Lakers looked a lot like the Kings on Friday, an indictment considering one franchise has its eyes on a title and the other is praying for its first playoff berth in 16 years.

The Lakers lost 141-137 to Sacramento in triple overtime, their old legs finally giving way after more than three hours had passed since tipoff.

It’s their 11th loss this season — nine more than the Western Conference leading Golden State Warriors.

With as complete as a roster as they’ve had all season, the Lakers’ flaws were on full display. They played with a lack of hustle at times, with a lack of composure at others and with looks of confusion during the moments in between.

After dominating against the Pacers on Wednesday (and celebrating with a gesture that cost him $15,000 in a fine levied by the NBA on Friday), LeBron James struggled, turning the ball over five times in the first three quarters. James finished with 30 points and 11 assists, but he needed 25 shot attempts. He was 2-for-13 shooting from three and yet he tried to to end the game from deep when he had the ball with a chance to win.

Anthony Davis had 23 points on 22 shots, with only Russell Westbrook playing well offensively — 29 points to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

But their 19 turnovers led to 22 points for the Kings, who were led by De’Aaron Fox’s 34 points.