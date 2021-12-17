Lakers’ Anthony Davis to undergo MRI exam Saturday after suffering knee injury

Lakers All-Star big man Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI exam Saturday in Chicago to determine the extent of his left knee injury.

“Hopefully, it’s something minor and he’ll be back soon,” coach Frank Vogel said after a 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. “But we’ll find out tomorrow.”

According to sources familiar with the situation, initial examinations didn’t reveal structural damage but additional testing is needed. The Lakers called Davis’ injury a left knee contusion.

Davis, averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, injured his knee in the second half Friday. Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got fouled by LeBron James and tumbled into Davis’ leg, hitting him on the outside of his knee. Davis went to the court and immediately grabbed his leg and winced in pain.

He limped off the court and fell to the floor in the tunnel before he returned to the locker room.

“My concern is always for his health,” James said. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD, so you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.”

Davis missed two games last week because of soreness in that left knee. He also injured his right ankle in the first quarter Friday and needed to go back to the locker room; he returned before halftime.

“I asked him how he’s doing. He said, ‘Find out more tomorrow,’ ” James said. “So that’s all we know.”