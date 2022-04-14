Lakers report card: Anthony Davis

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at forward Anthony Davis’ key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.

Key stats: Missed at least half of the Lakers’ games for the second straight season.

Contract status: Two years remaining on deal (last a player option), owed $38 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He focused on his body in the offseason and on being reliable on the court.

The reality on April 10: Maybe it was just bad luck, but a knee injury and a foot injury sunk the team’s season, keeping him off the floor and leaving the Lakers’ defense undermanned.

The future: Davis will need to return to the two-way dominance he showed in his first season for the Lakers to feel good about his long-term place with the organization.